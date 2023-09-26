‘Sometimes you gotta stay hungry’: Fighter star Hrithik Roshan reveals sacrifice he makes to achieve his goals

A couple of days ago, we spotted the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan jetting off to Italy to complete shooting for his upcoming movie Fighter. Even Deepika Padukone was papped at the airport leaving for her 15-day shooting schedule of Fighter. Both of them will be seen together in Siddharth Anand’s action film. A while back, Hrithik posted two pictures, giving us a peek into the sacrifice he makes while he’s working towards his goals.

Hrithik Roshan reveals the sacrifice he makes to achieve his goals

Hrithik Roshan is an actor who is known for his dedication and hard work, be it towards his craft or his fitness. The 49-year-old often gives us a glimpse into his fitness routine that can give even youngsters a run for their money. To achieve the kind of physique he has, one needs to be very focused and religiously follow a specific diet and routine. Recently, the Jodhaa Akbar actor shared two pictures giving a glimpse of the diet he intakes even while he’s on a shoot.

The first pic is a selfie of the actor dressed in an all-black look. He can be seen holding a box of food that he was relishing at that time. Another picture shows what’s inside the box. It’s his meal of sauteed veggies and meatballs. Sharing the images, the actor shared that he’s eating the cold pre-cooked but healthy home food that he carried with him while traveling for his shoot schedule.

He also said that he got 6 meal boxes with him while flying and shared details of how much protein and vegetables he consumes in a meal. Talking about the sacrifice he made, the actor penned, “Eating cold pre-packed home cooked healthy meals while traveling for a shoot sched is a sacrifice I choose to make. I’m hungry. But sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”. Packed 6 boxes in my carry-on luggage. Each meal was around 130gm protein (cooked weight) + veggies. One meal every 3 hours,” Hrithik concluded asking his followers to share about the sacrifices they make every day towards their goals.

Take a look at his post:

Hrithik Roshan’s work front:

After Vikram Vedha in 2022, Hrithik will reportedly make a special appearance in Tiger 3. Fighter is set to release by the start of next year.

ALSO READ: FIGHTER EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone off to Italy to shoot a dance number and romantic ballad