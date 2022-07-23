Somy Ali and Pooja Bedi come out in support of Sushmita Sen after she was called a ‘gold digger’

Sushmita Sen has been all over the news these days courtesy of her relationship with Lalit Modi. Ever since the couple has made their relationship official, social media has been abuzz with opinions wherein many have even called Sushmita a ‘gold digger’. However, several celebs from the film fraternity have come out in her support and took a jibe at the trollers for targeting Sushmita. Joining them, Somy Ali has also voiced her opinion about it and stated that it is ironic to call Sushmita a ‘gold digger’ as she has been completely financially independent.

Talking to ETimes, the actress stated “Since the time I met and have known Sush, she has been the most intelligent and above all, dedicated her life to being financially independent. She has worked hard which is why she does not need a man to support her, let alone to dig gold out of”. On the other hand, Pooja Bedi also shared a similar opinion and said that as Sushmita has always believed in living life on her own terms, she has led the way for other women as well.

The actress stated that Sushmita has dated men across various demographics, be it age or finance or geography. Pooja also emphasised that as we are emerging from a patriarchal, sexist and ageist era, the former beauty queen has been the stage for a progressive change. “She represents the emancipated, empowered Indian woman that we should all admire,” Pooja added.

Earlier, Sushmita had also shut the trolls for calling her a gold digger and said, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita is currently working on Aarya 3 which is the third season of her popular crime thriller series.

