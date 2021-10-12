Somy Ali defends her latest Insta post where she extended support to SRK’s son Aryan Khan

Somy Ali recently took to Instagram and shared a post where she extended her support to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is currently in Arthur Road jail. In her post, she also admitted to trying ‘pot’ with actress Divya Bharti. She wrote, “What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalized. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets!”

Somy’s post further read, “The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?! The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them. My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo. #freearyan #facade #justiceforaryan.”

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Somy defender her post and said, “As a human rights activist and the founder of an NGO, it is ingrained in me to never back down from helping anyone who is going through hell. And, right now this young man, Aryan and his parents are going through unfathomable circumstances. Therefore, if I can use my voice to raise awareness of the idiocy of what the law enforcement is displaying then why the hell not speak up?”

