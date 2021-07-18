Somy Ali feels not staying in touch with Salman Khan is ‘healthier’ for her; Says “I have moved on”

Somy Ali openly talks about her relationship with Salman Khan in a recent interview and reveals that she is not in touch with the actor for the past five years.

Former actress Somy Ali always grabbed headlines for her relationship with Salman Khan. Their affair was not hidden from anyone. They dated for many years and even after so many years, the actress never hesitates from talking openly either about her career or failed relationship with the Dabangg actor. In a recent chat, the American actress opened up about many things including the shelved debut project with the actor. The actress was supposed to debut with him but unfortunately the film titled Buland could never see the light of the day.

In an interview with ETimes, Somy Ali talked about her relationship with Salman Khan. “I have not spoken to him in five years. I have moved on and he has moved on too. I don’t know how many girlfriends he has had since I left in December 1999. I wish him all the best. It is good to know he is in a good place and he’s happy, and that is all I care about,” she said. It is worth mentioning here that the actor has always hit the headlines for his affairs. He was also dating Aishwarya Rai which ended on a bad note.

She further talked about her debut project. She said, “Salman was looking for a leading lady to star opposite him in the film ‘Buland’. He had started his home production. And for the project, we also went to Kathmandu to shoot. But there was some problem with the producers, and the film got cancelled. So it was a metaphor for our relationship.”

The actress had also revealed that the actor was not faithful to her and she broke up with as he cheated on her.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan wishes 'Healthier wealthier wiser' 38th birthday to Katrina Kaif; See PIC here

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×