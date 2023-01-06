Somy Ali on abusive relationship with Salman Khan: Those 8 years were the worst years of my entire existence

Former actress Somy Ali, who has worked in films like Yaar Gaddar, Teesra Kaun? and Chupp, was in a relationship with superstar Salman Khan . In the past, she has spoken about her abusive relationship with him. Now, in a new post, she has recalled her past. She also revealed why she keeps talking about the same on her social media platforms. Recently, she shared a post bashing Salman but later she deleted it. This time, she shared her story with a stylish picture of herself.

Somy currently runs an NGO that brings the plight of ape and domestic violence victims. In her latest Instagram post, she wrote in the caption, "My truth. What took you so long to come out and talk about what you went through with Salman Khan?" In the same caption, she revealed the real reason. She said that her story is not breaking news because it was all over in the tabloids in the early 90s.

Somy wrote, "This is not breaking news by any means. Rummage through any tabloid or a film magazine from the early 90's to 1999 and you will read articles about Somy being physically abused by Salman. This is what truly baffles me as to why everyone is finding this as if it was never brought to light back in the 90's. I simply stopped talking about it the way I never brought up being a victim of childhood abuse. But, now there is a reason to bring it up and a reason prominent enough where it is a matter of life and death for countless children, women and men."

