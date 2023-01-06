Somy Ali on abusive relationship with Salman Khan: Those 8 years were the worst years of my entire existence
In a new post, Somy Ali recalled her past relationship with Salman Khan. She also revealed why she keeps talking about it on her social media platforms.
Former actress Somy Ali, who has worked in films like Yaar Gaddar, Teesra Kaun? and Chupp, was in a relationship with superstar Salman Khan. In the past, she has spoken about her abusive relationship with him. Now, in a new post, she has recalled her past. She also revealed why she keeps talking about the same on her social media platforms. Recently, she shared a post bashing Salman but later she deleted it. This time, she shared her story with a stylish picture of herself.
'This is not breaking news by any means'
Somy currently runs an NGO that brings the plight of ape and domestic violence victims. In her latest Instagram post, she wrote in the caption, "My truth. What took you so long to come out and talk about what you went through with Salman Khan?" In the same caption, she revealed the real reason. She said that her story is not breaking news because it was all over in the tabloids in the early 90s.
Somy wrote, "This is not breaking news by any means. Rummage through any tabloid or a film magazine from the early 90's to 1999 and you will read articles about Somy being physically abused by Salman. This is what truly baffles me as to why everyone is finding this as if it was never brought to light back in the 90's. I simply stopped talking about it the way I never brought up being a victim of childhood abuse. But, now there is a reason to bring it up and a reason prominent enough where it is a matter of life and death for countless children, women and men."
How Somy Ali met Salman Khan?
Somy had a huge crush on Salman when she was just 16. She came all the way from the US to marry Salman. She worked with him back then and also got into a relationship. In several interviews in the past, she has revealed that she broke up with Salman after he cheated on her. She has also said that she shares a good rapport with his mother Salma Khan. In her latest Instagram post, Somy said that the 8 years that she spent with Salman were the 'worst years of her entire existence'. She also wrote that Salman would 'belittle her by calling her ugly and dumb'.
Work front
Salman recently wrapped up the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles. It will release on Eid 2023. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The most-awaited film is slated to release on Diwali 2023.
