Somy Ali reacts to Raj Kundra controversy: I have nothing against people who engage in pornography

’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested in the alleged pornography case. Raj’s police custody ended today and the magistrate sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Somy Ali in a recent chat with Hindustan Times said, “The mere taboo of talking about sex or porn ignites more curiosity. Personally, I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession as long as no one is hurt or sexually trafficked. It is pivotal that there shouldn’t be any sort of coercion. Otherwise, what anyone chooses to do sexually is none of my or anyone’s business. We have no right to judge anyone. I have nothing against people who engage in pornography or those who make it their profession.”

Speaking about giving sex education more importance in the country. Somy said, “I deem this to be a cinematic and artistic progression. Intimate love has no meaning without intimacy, hence, kissing or depicting scenes of passion should and must be a norm. It’s a step forward and it’s about time that in 2021 we are able to create such art and be more realistic when it comes to the normalcy of humans being sexual creatures. The more nonchalant our attitude is towards something; the less people will have to hide from wanting to admit to what they like or dislike such as watching porn.”

Somy further added, “I must be emphatic that while I don’t judge anyone, it is absolutely unacceptable to me if the artist is being harmed in any pornographic ventures. Other than that I’ve absolutely nothing against porn.” Raj Kundra’s lawyer Subhash Jadhav has filed for bail and the next hearing will be held on July 29.

