Somy Ali reveals learning 'phenomenal' things from Salman Khan's parents; Opens up on her & actor's break up

Salman Khan and his relationship with Somy Ali was not hidden from anyone. These two were a thing in the 90s and their relationship went on for several years. We all have heard many stories of how Somy fell in love with the actor and because of him came all the way from Pakistan to India and entered Bollywood with the thought of marrying the Tiger 3 star. But, in a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, she revealed the reason for their split and how she left for the US after their break-up.

Reportedly, Salman Khan and Somy Ali dated from 1991 to 1999. Somy also opened up on the fact that she learnt a lot from Salman’s parents. Talking about their split, Somy revealed, “I learned a lot from his parents and household. I also learned from Salman. Ultimately, in any relationship, if you are not happy, it’s better to part ways. That was the case of the relationship between Salman and me. I decided to go back to America.”

Somy Ali further added that what she learned from Salman Khan’s parents was phenomenal. Talking more about it, she said that the actor’s parents had an open house where everyday people would come and go and they would be loving and feeding them. She said that the door of their house was never locked. Another pivotal lesson that Somy revealed she learned was that all people are the same. Somy also revealed that Salman’s parents did not differentiate in religion at all.

Talking about Salman Khan, Somy Ali called him ‘generous’ and praised him for loving animals. She also commended him for the philanthropic work that he is doing through his Being Human foundation.

