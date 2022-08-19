Somy Ali shares ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's 'Maine Pyar Kiya' poster; Posts a cryptic message

Somy Ali and Salman Khan were in a relationship with each other in the 90s for almost a decade. The duo dated from 1991 to 1999. She was drawn to him after she watched Maine Pyaar Kiya and travelled to India because she wanted to marry him. They eventually got into a relationship a year after she expressed her feelings for him. After their breakup, she left the Hindi film industry. Somy, who is an active social media user, took a jibe at her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan in her latest Instagram post.

Somy shared a poster of Salman's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya' and captioned it, "A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him please. He's a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea." However, Somy did not mention Salman's name or tag him in her post. Meanwhile, Maina Pyar Kiya also starred Bhagyashree in the lead. The film is considered one of the most iconic romantic films ever made and became a cult favorite from its songs, dialogues and chemistry between Khan and Bhagyashree

Check out Somy Ali's post:

Earlier as well, in a now-deleted post, Somy warned 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood' that he would be exposed soon. She posted Salman's film 'Maine Pyar Kiya's song Aate Jaate Haste Gaate song and wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.”

On the work front, Somy Ali had been part of a few Bollywood films in the ’90s, including films such as Krishna Avatar with Mithun Chakraborty, Anth opposite Suniel Shetty, Yaar Gaddar with Saif Ali Khan, Andolan with Govinda, and so many more. She also runs a Non-Profit Organisation called No More Tears, which focuses on her NGO for domestic abuse survivors.

ALSO READ: Somy Ali reveals learning 'phenomenal' things from Salman Khan's parents; Opens up on her & actor's break up