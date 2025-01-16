Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s movie gets release date; here's all you want to know
Latest reports suggest that Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 has finally locked a release date. Check it out here!
Ajay Devgn captured the hearts of audiences with his portrayal of the lovable Jassi in the 2012 action-comedy Son of Sardaar, which also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Arjan Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Juhi Chawla in prominent roles. Over a decade later, the franchise is set to be revived with Ajay returning as the lead with female lead Mrunal Thakur. Latest reports suggest that the movie is all set to hit theaters on July 25, 2024.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the release date of the much-awaited action-comedy Son of Sardaar 2. He revealed that the film is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025, and shared a photo of the clapperboard, indicating that the shoot is currently underway.
Unlike Ajay Devgn's recent project Singham Again, which targeted a Diwali release, Son of Sardaar has opted for a non-festive weekend for its release.
The film is set to showcase the dynamic chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur for the first time, while also featuring a star-studded supporting cast.
It has been reported that Sanjay Dutt will reprise his role in the sequel, joined by Mukul Dev and Vindu Dara Singh. New additions to the cast include Kubbra Sait, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Sharat Saxena, Roshni Walia, and Ashwini Kalsekar.
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the movie is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, produced by Ajay Devgn, along with Jyoti Deshpande, NR Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.
An earlier report by Mid Day shared that Son of Sardaar 2 will not be connected to its predecessor. The sequel will feature a role with elements reminiscent of the character Vasooli Bhai and will include a dramatic gang war between Bihari and Punjabi Dons.
