Son Of Sardaar 2: Vindu Dara Singh confirms shooting with Ajay Devgn as he shares major update about film: ‘It’s a fantastic…’

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 will boast a massive ensemble cast. We also revealed the talents associated with the comedy caper. And now, actor Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed joining the stellar cast of Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy-drama and has started filming for it as well.

In a recent chat with The Times of India, Vindu Dara Singh confirmed being shooting with Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2 and said, “Yes, I'm working with him, shooting with him.” Further, the Punjabi actor revealed that he and Ajay share a great bond, and they have been friends since childhood.

Speaking about the movie, he stated, “Although the title remains the same, the story is different. It's a fantastic, very funny film.” Vindu emphasized that the story has so much humor that people will go crazy while watching it.

The actor talked about the excitement and wait for the sequel among the fans. He mentioned that fans had been waiting for Son of Sardaar 2 for so long, and finally, it is releasing next year. Vindu concluded his statement by sharing insights into his bond with Ajay Devgn. “Ajay is like family to me,” added Singh.

For the uninitiated, Son of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to the 2012-released hit comedy-drama Son of Sardaar. The film is presently being shot in the UK, with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur leading the cast. Besides them, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Mukul Dev, Sharat Saxena, Roshni Walia, Ashwini Kalsekar and others.

Advertisement

Vindu Dara Singh was also part of the first part. The actor shares great on-screen chemistry with Ajay Devgn and has a knack for comedy movies. Punjabi film director Vijay Kumar Arora is directing Son of Sardaar 2. After calling it a wrap on the UK schedule, the team will kick off the second leg in Mumbai, followed by multiple cities in North India. The movie is slated to hit the big screens in 2025.