Sona Mohapatra backs Kangana Ranaut’s sis Rangoli after her Twitter account gets suspended; Netizens slam her

Singer Sona Mohapatra came out in support of Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, after her Twitter account gets suspended; Read on!

A few days back, ’s sister, Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after Sussanne Khan’s sister, Farah Khan Ali complained to Twitter to suspend the account. Why? Because it all started when Rangoli’s tweet asking for the killing of a community and a section of the media in the aftermath of the Moradabad attack did not go down well with a certain section and was reported by celebrities like Reeema Kagti, Farah Khan Ali and Kubbra Sait. Later, Twitter suspended Rangoli’s account, and post the suspension, Rangoli called Twitter 'biased' and 'anti-India', while sharing that she has no plans to return to the medium.

Now, after Rangoli’s Twitter got suspended, singer Sona Mohapatra came out in support of Rangoli and vociferously opposed the suspension of her Twitter account as she said that she stands by the right to express. By way of a series of tweets, Sona Mohapatra backed Rangoli and hit back at her detractors saying that she does not need a “certification of character” from Twitter users. Soon after Sona backed Rangoli, the singer has been slammed by Twitter users, left right and centre, and the singer has been receiving a lot of criticism for her tweets. “Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter? While I might not subscribe to all their views, I also stand by their right to express them. Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha,” Sona wrote on Twitter. Also, Sona replied to Reema Kagti after latter called out Sona for backing Rangoli and in defense, Sona wrote that, "I hadn’t seen that tweet & do not endorse it or any other such extreme pov. Eitherways. Done with this useless waste of time. My bad thinking we can have any kind of discussion on http://Twitter.Here its-choose a side-mine-or ur enemy.Whatever. Hope you good Reema. Long time."

Also, the singer wrote that although she herself has been vilified by Rangoli in the past, and she herself does not follow Rangoli’s handle, however, she feels that everyone has the right to express. “I have friends & well-wishers sending me their opinion on the same & trying to tell me to think differently. Here’s the thing, I don’t follow Rangoli Chandel’s handle & have been personally vilified by her in the past too. I feel this for a number of reasons,” Sona wrote, adding, “We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That’s the worst formula for any progress. Twitter could ‘force delete’ her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw) ‘Canceling’ her all together only invites more such hate.” Later, when a Twitter user sarcastically said wrote, “She said line them up and shoot them? It was just a smidge offensive. Just a bit,” Sona replied saying, “Yes it is.I saw that hideous tweet just now.The rape threats I get from people here with twitter letting the handles remain has made me believe that showcasing those morons helps more. I do not believe in a cancel culture. As any kind of liberal I expect you to understand.” Also, when a Twitter user slammed Sona as he/she wrote, “RIP Sona Mohapatra,” the singer replied that she hasn’t sought these lables for you or anyone else as she wrote, “Aha! Nor will you. I haven’t sought these labels or crowns from you or anyone for that matter. Will continue to be myself & follow my heart. Your kind will label ‘Sanghi’, the other will say ‘Sickular’. I’ve heard it all & don’t give a damn too. Smiling face with smiling eyes.” Also, a Twitter user lashed out at Sona and said that “no amount of poison, hate and bigotry” seemed to bother her, and to this, the singer wrote, “Fortunately, I never followed the twitter handle you all seem to have been following. Also, I don’t need a twitter certification of character from you jokers. See your world as black & white. Your prerogative.”

Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

-We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That’s the worst formula for any progress.

- Twitter could ‘force delete’ her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw)

- ‘Canceling’ her all together only invites more such hate. https://t.co/lO6qfMM6b5 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Aha! Nor will you. I haven’t sought these labels or crowns from you or anyone for that matter. Will continue to be myself & follow my heart. Your kind will label ‘Sanghi’, the other will say ‘Sickular’. I’ve heard it all & don’t give a damn too. https://t.co/vUEv3UEn8N — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

I hadn’t seen that tweet & do not endorse it or any other such extreme pov. Eitherways. Done with this useless waste of time. My bad thinking we can have any kind of discussion on https://t.co/3vUEnKi3xP its-choose a side-mine-or ur enemy.Whatever. Hope you good Reema. Long time. https://t.co/5AdXskb5If — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

