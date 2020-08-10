Sona Mohapatra calls out Badshah over fake views scandal, says it's 'building an empire using matchsticks'

Reacting to reports of cops claiming that Badshah paid lakhs for fake views, Sona Mohapatra tweeted saying that it's 'scary' how much importance is given to these numbers.

Rapper Badshah found himself in troubled waters after the Mumbai Police claimed that he paid Rs 72 lakh for fake views on one of his video songs 'Pagal Hai Kya'. The police which is currently investigating a fake followers social media scam put Badshah under the scanner. As per the police, Badshah has confessed to spending Rs 72 lakh for 7.2 crore views on one of his videos, to create a record. The rapper, however, has denied these allegations. Reacting to the same, Sona Mohapatra tweeted that it's 'scary' how much importance is given to these numbers.

She tweeted, "That this world we now occupy places so much value to these ‘numbers’ is scary.Also gobsmacked with how lazy the supposed Padha Likha corporate world is to buy into these ‘millions’ fake base while making all their endorsement choices?The A, B,C listings come out of this too sadly."

The singer further called Badshah a 'buyout' and added, "I’d call it building an empire using matchsticks but the sad part; most do buy into this perception game.The shaadi circuit pays enough to afford these buyouts with their ‘status’ oriented,’live?’music choices...Actors, first to get on to this & of course the Punjabi ‘artists’."

That this world we now occupy places so much value to these ‘numbers’ is scary.Also gobsmacked with how lazy the supposed पढ़ा लिखा corporate world is to buy into these ‘millions’ fake base while making all their endorsement choices?The A, B,C listings come out of this too sadly. https://t.co/JewNBq2DCP — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) August 9, 2020

I’d call it building an empire using matchsticks but the sad part; most do buy into this perception game.The shaadi circuit pays enough to afford these buyouts with their ‘status’ oriented,’live?’music choices...Actors, first to get on to this & of course the Punjabi ‘artists’. pic.twitter.com/57PCHTfkNs — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) August 9, 2020

Over the weekend, Badshah released a statement saying, "Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I’ve categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them,” he said.

“The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I’d like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me,” he added.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone; Terms Ayushmann Khurrana 'chaploos outsider'

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×