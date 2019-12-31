Sona Mohapatra gets trolled for sharing monokini pictures; enters into a Twitter spat with Sapna Bhavnani

Sona Mohapatra gets trolled for sharing monokini pictures and enters into a Twitter spat with Sapna Bhavnani after the celebrity hairstylist makes an indirect reference to her in her tweet.

Sona Mohapatra took to her social media handle last evening and shared pictures of herself clad in a black monokini. Her post received mixed reactions from the netizens where some of them trolled the singer for skin showing, others commented on her #MeToo allegations on celebrities such as Anu Malik and Kailash Kher. Some fans expressed their disappointment on seeing a serious person like her pose in a swimsuit while a few others reacted with heart and fire emojis. On seeing such extreme reactions, Sona lashed out at tweets trolling her for her clothes and retaliated saying "I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well-earned belly.2020 here I Come!”

The singer also got into a spat with celebrity hairstylist and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Bhavnani who without taking names wrote, "tired of women posing in skimpy clothes and thinking its #feminism” and wanted to “see some new perspectives” in the upcoming year." Sona Mohapatra took her tweet personally and lashed out at her writing, “Maybe so in the place you come from & had the privilege to grow up in Sapna. It is not so ‘liberal’ in most parts of our country & the world in fact. So let people do their thing. You do yours. Running down others, women & their acts of defiance, saying ‘sh*t’ doesn’t befit you,”

I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying “wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! “. Some felt let down, “thought you were a serious person?!”. Many sent & . I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I Come! pic.twitter.com/Hx7uOvvYqt — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

Maybe so in the place you come from & had the privilege to grow up in Sapna. It is not so ‘liberal’ in most parts of our country & the world in fact. So let people do their thing. You do yours. Running down others, women & their acts of defiance, saying ‘shit’ doesn’t befit you https://t.co/lBqArs6Wxb — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

Her counter reply further led to a heated argument between the two and Sapna retorted,“oh geez.. . take a break .. not everything is about you! and stop the privilege crab game..you sound like a troll ! i grew up in orthodox times and broke norms .. i believe that is called revolution :)”.

oh geez.. . take a break .. not everything is about you! and stop the privilege crab game..you sound like a troll ! i grew up in orthodox times and broke norms .. i believe that is called revolution :) https://t.co/rxR9UQjies — Bumbai Ki Rani (@sapnabhavnani) December 31, 2019

She also called her a hypocrite and wrote, “you have to be the biggest hypocrite yet .. tweeting about people saying a bikini doesn’t suit you to now womansplaining me that “sh*t” doesn’t suit me .. please make another film on yourself since you are so great.. leave us thrash women to our sh*t !”

you have to be the biggest hypocrite yet .. tweeting about people saying a bikini doesn't suit you to now womansplaining me that "shit" doesn't suit me .. please make another film on yourself since you are so great.. leave us thrash women to our shit ! https://t.co/rxR9UQjies — Bumbai Ki Rani (@sapnabhavnani) December 31, 2019

“You are making false equivalence’s through & through Ms Sapna, also name calling & getting personal dragging my film into it. I wish you more sense & less bitterness 2020,” Sona replied.

you are making false equivalence’s through & through Ms Sapna, also name calling & getting personal dragging my film into it. I wish you more sense & less bitterness 2020. https://t.co/UDqiH0MlEb — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

