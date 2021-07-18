Sona Mohapatra is grateful as she returns to the stage; Shares update on her performance

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to social media on Sunday to share the news with fans that she is travelling to Bengaluru from Mumbai for a live performance.

The singer further expressed that she is grateful to be back on the stage, saying this is what she is born to do.

"I am doubly #vaccinated but doubly #masked up at all times too dear #India . We are not out of the woods as yet. Off to the Garden City for a #SonaLive gig tonight with a very painful and torn rotater cuff muscle in my shoulder. Major #gratitude for the opportunity to go back on stage & do what I was born to!" Sona shared in an Instagram post.

The singer also shared photographs along with her team from Bengaluru airport after landing.

"The #Gandaberunda has landed! #SonaLive grateful to play #Bengaluru #Tonight," she wrote in a separate post.

On the work front, Sona has just dropped her latest single "Ek din (Manhattan Memories)" composed by her music composer husband Ram Sampath and written by Munna Dhiman.

