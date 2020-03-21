Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Coronavirus affected Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history & attending parties

Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter account to lash out at Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, for hiding her travel history as well as attending parties. Check out Sona's tweets below.

Kanika Kapoor revealed to the world, via her Instagram page, that she was tested positive for coronavirus. While Kanika has maintained that she did not attend any parties post her return from London, there has been plenty of video proof of the 41-year-old singer from various parties, that have surfaced on social media for the world to see! Twitterati has been lashing out at Kanika for her negligence to be immediately quarantined upon return and one singer who is giving it back to the Baby Doll crooner is Sona Mohapatra.

In a series of tweets, Sona referred to Kanika as one of the "irresponsible idiots" who are asking everything from the government but are doing nothing in return. "Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how), attended events in Lucknow, Mumbai, went partying while staying in a 5 Glowing star& has the virus! So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was, was it really?#WeThePeople Expressionless face," Sona tweeted.

Check out Sona Mohapatra's tweets on Kanika Kapoor below:

Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how),attended events in Lucknow,Mumbai,went partying while staying in a 5 & has the virus!So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was,was it really?#WeThePeople https://t.co/k7SbFyNvr8 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2020

& of course the netas & leaders who talk about ‘social distancing’ being the only way to combat the #coronavirus but themselves attending ‘parties’. Dushyant Singh,M.P & U.P health minister were with #KanikaKapoor ! Karnataka CM attended a wedding with another 2000 attending. https://t.co/mqME2OBgV2 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2020

Sona also questioned the politicians like Dushyant Singh who had partied with Kanika recently amidst the coronavirus scare, tweeting, "& of course the netas & leaders who talk about ‘social distancing’ being the only way to combat the #coronavirus but themselves attending ‘parties’. Dushyant Singh, M.P & U.P health minister were with #KanikaKapoor! Karnataka CM attended a wedding with another 2000 attending."

​What do you have to say about the whole Kanika Kapoor situation? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

