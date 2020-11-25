Sona Mohapatra lashes out at a troll as she opens up on victim blaming; Says 'My body, my cleavage'

Sona Mohapatra hits back at a troll after he asks her why she shows off her cleavage in the photo shoots. The singer gives a befitting reply. Check out her tweet.

Singer Sona Mohapatra is someone who wears her heart on the sleeve as she never shies away from speaking her heart out. From giving a savage reply to trolls to extending her support to a cause, the star is known for being an unabashed personality. Sona, who is very active on social media, has often become the target of trolls and has been trolled badly. However, the singer always manages to give them a befitting reply. Recently, she took to her Twitter handle and recalled an incident from her college days when she was a victim of eve-teasing and harassment.

For the unversed, the Ambarsariya singer, who has been a huge supporter of the #MeToo movement, has now extended her support to another movement that calls out the practice of victim blaming. Using the hashtag #INeverAskForIt, she asked everyone to tweet what they wore when they experienced sexual misconduct. While sharing her experience, she revealed how back in her college days she was advised to wear dupatta ‘properly’. She tweeted, “During my BTech Engg, walking to the microprocessor lab in a loose khadi green kurta with a salwar. Seniors whistling, speculating loudly about my bra size. One ‘well wisher’ walked up & asked why I wasn’t wearing my dupatta ‘properly’, fully covering my ‘boobs’. #INeverAskForIt.”

But it seems like her tweet did not go down well with some of the netizens who trolled her saying she is 'hungry for publicity'. One of the users called her a sympathy seeker and asked her why she does a “hot photo shoots showing full cleavage.” They wrote, “iska rona chalu hogaya, attention & sympathy seeker. if you are so much worried, why you do hot photoshoots showing full cleavage. instead of doing all this drama, singing pe dhyan diya hota, you would be better singer. in all your pics you see to it cleavage is seen properly”.

Sona gave him a befitting reply and said, “Cus it’s my body, my cleavage Mr. Jay whoever. I do as I please with it.”

Check out her tweet:

During my BTech Engg, walking to the microprocessor lab in a loose khadi green kurta with a salwar.Seniors whistling, speculating loudly about my bra size. One ‘well wisher’ walked up & asked why I wasn’t wearing my dupatta ‘properly’, fully covering my ‘boobs’. #INeverAskForIt — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 23, 2020

Cus it’s my body, my cleavage Mr. Jay whoever. I do as I please with it. https://t.co/hfNrKvwJad — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 23, 2020

The singer became a target of trolls after she shared a sexual harassment incident under hashtag #INeverAskedForIt, a movement that has been launched to protest against victim-blaming, especially sexual assault survivors, who are frequently asked what they wore at the time of the assault.

