Sona Mohapatra lauds HC's decision in Kangana Ranaut's favour over demolition row; Calls BMC's act 'malicious'

The Bombay High Court has recently given its judgement in connection with the demolition row between Kangana Ranaut and BMC. Here's how Sona Mohapatra has reacted to the same.

The Bombay High Court has finally announced its verdict on the demolition row between and the BMC. The court has quashed the notices sent by the civic body to the actress on 7th and 9th September. It has also said that the action was done with malafide intent. Apart from that, the HC has also ordered appointing a valuer to submit a report on the damages that were made. Post that, a compensation order is also going to be passed.

Now, singer Sona Mohapatra has reacted to the entire matter. She has also hailed the Bombay HC’s decision that was taken in favour of the Manikarnika star. Sona has taken to Twitter for expressing her views on the same and then writes, “Yes. This act was a blatant misuse of power, vindictive & malicious & cannot be condoned at any level. To the #Bombay high court for saying this & doing the right thing.”

Check out her tweet below:

For the unversed, the BMC officials had reportedly sent a notice to Kangana Ranaut while stating that her office’s construction was illegal. Not only that but they also partially damaged the property while she was on her way to Mumbai from her hometown. Post that, the actress condemned the act and shared a video on social media while talking about the same. She also asked for a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the civic body for damaging her property. The actress had a meeting with Governor BS Koshyari about the matter.

Also Read: Bombay HC calls Kangana Ranaut's office demolition by BMC 'malafide'; Orders the valuer to determine damages

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sona Mohapatra Twitter

Share your comment ×