Sona Mohapatra lauds Kartik Aaryan for deleting video; Gets trolled over her idea of feminism

After Sona Mohapatra appreciated Kartik Aaryan for deleting his video with his sister, netizens slammed her over criticizing the actor unnecessarily.

Sona Mohapatra and controversies go hand in hand and there are no second thoughts about it. The renowned singer is known for being unabashed self and doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind on issues in the industry which even include taking sly jibes at several celebrities. However, this time, her blatant views invited trouble for the Sona as she has come on the radar of the trolls on social media. This happened after she called out Kartik Aaryan’s recent TikTok video with his sister for misogyny.

Miffed by the video and Sona had penned a long post and slammed the Luka Chuppi actor (without naming him) for building his career on misogynist movies. She even ridiculed Kartik for throwing his sister out of the balcony for making bad rotis. Talking about the same, she had asserted, “It is a slap in the face of those women who are trapped inside their home due to the coronavirus lockdown, suffering domestic violence.”

And while Kartik has deleted the video now, Sona was seen lauding the actor and asserted, “I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve.”

But Sona Mohapatra’s take one feminism hasn’t gone down well with the netizens who have been trolling the singer mercilessly. The Twitteratis even called out the Rupaiyaa singer for finding problem in everything around.

“Man how can literate ppl not understand a funny bullying video bet. 2 siblings Man are worst fights bet. Brother sister... should that also b called domestic violence.... common man ppl should know the difference bet. DV and sibling pranks and fights,” a Twitter user was quoted saying.

On the other hand, another user advised her not to take everything seriously and tweeted, “Don't be such a baby. It was a joke.”

I think it’s fabulous & worth cheering that @TheAaryanKartik took note & brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve. — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 22, 2020

A person who finds problem in everything..Actually the problem doesn't lie in the thing or matter.. The problem lies in the mind of that person!! It was just a fun video...n Where u were when he started his #kokiphuchega series where.. First 3 interactions r wid WOMEN!!! — Mannat (@Mannat56512739) April 22, 2020

Man how can literate ppl nt understand a funny bullying video bet. 2 siblings there are worst fights bet. Brother sister ... should that also b called domestic violence .... common man ppl should know the difference bet. DV and sibling pranks and fights. — Deni (@Deni1300) April 22, 2020

They are brothers and sister every Indian brother and sister are like that get over on criticizing famous people — Belal (@Belal06615475) April 22, 2020

Don't be such a baby. It was a joke. — Mic Dropper (@joontiddiezz) April 22, 2020

U criticised him without any reason..But couldn't find one reason to praise his series!!! — Mannat (@Mannat56512739) April 22, 2020

