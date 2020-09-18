  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sona Mohapatra says Kangana Ranaut's tirade against Bollywood is 'worst act of opportunism'

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who is equally fierce and voices out her opinions, has taken to Twitter to call out Kangana Ranaut for her attacks on co-stars and senior actresses.
29052 reads Mumbai
Sona Mohapatra slams Kangana Ranaut's tirade against Bollywood.Sona Mohapatra says Kangana Ranaut's tirade against Bollywood is 'worst act of opportunism'.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sona Mohapatra has taken to Twitter to share her point of view on the current and numerous controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut. From calling out Bollywood and its drug nexus to attacking various celebrities like Jaya Bachchan and Urmila Matondkar in recent times, Kangana has been making headlines. Now, singer Sona Mohapatra, who is equally fierce and voices out her opinions has taken to Twitter to call out Kangana Ranaut. 

Sharing an article from 2017 which called out Sona for attacking Kangana, the singer tweeted, "The number of misogynistic slurs spilling from her mouth now makes me wonder about the ‘feminist scholars’ who had hated on me in 2017 when I’d called out Kangana. My choice of words I’m not too proud of but nevertheless had smelt the problem a mile away." 

Sona further added that raking up this issue after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is the 'worst act of opportunism'. "Calling others Gold digger, mafia bimbo, Sasti copy, Soft porn star ?!?Playing the messiah of the masses by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism. Doesn’t make you the pillar of virtue,justice or the flagbearer of “Hindu Cultural values”. Highlights the worst side," Sona tweeted. 

Over the last two day, Kangana Ranaut has received a lot of flak from netizens and Bollywood celebrities for calling Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star' during an interview on national television. Urmila had earlier called out Kangana for tarnishing film industry's image and said that if she wants to address drug problems, she should first start with her own state. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar ‘soft porn star’; Says ‘She isn’t known for her acting’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement