Sona Mohapatra says Kangana Ranaut's tirade against Bollywood is 'worst act of opportunism'

Sona Mohapatra has taken to Twitter to share her point of view on the current and numerous controversies surrounding . From calling out Bollywood and its drug nexus to attacking various celebrities like and Urmila Matondkar in recent times, Kangana has been making headlines. Now, singer Sona Mohapatra, who is equally fierce and voices out her opinions has taken to Twitter to call out Kangana Ranaut.

Sharing an article from 2017 which called out Sona for attacking Kangana, the singer tweeted, "The number of misogynistic slurs spilling from her mouth now makes me wonder about the ‘feminist scholars’ who had hated on me in 2017 when I’d called out Kangana. My choice of words I’m not too proud of but nevertheless had smelt the problem a mile away."

Sona further added that raking up this issue after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is the 'worst act of opportunism'. "Calling others Gold digger, mafia bimbo, Sasti copy, Soft porn star ?!?Playing the messiah of the masses by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism. Doesn’t make you the pillar of virtue,justice or the flagbearer of “Hindu Cultural values”. Highlights the worst side," Sona tweeted.

Over the last two day, Kangana Ranaut has received a lot of flak from netizens and Bollywood celebrities for calling Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star' during an interview on national television. Urmila had earlier called out Kangana for tarnishing film industry's image and said that if she wants to address drug problems, she should first start with her own state.

