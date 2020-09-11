Sona Mohapatra shares right ways to smash the patriarchy; Talks about pay disparity, backing women directors

Amid the ongoing ‘Smash the Patriarchy' campaign for Rhea Chakraborty, Sona Mohapatra suggests the best ways to do so in a series of tweets and even lauded Anushka Sharma for backing the female directors.

With Sushant Singh Rajput's death case taking new turns every day, Bollywood stands divided at the moment. While one section has been seeking justice for Sushant, another section has initiated the ‘Smash the Patriarchy' campaign for Rhea Chakraborty who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. While everyone has been coming up with their own opinion about this campaign, Sona Mohapatra, who is known for being an unabashedly herself, has shared 10 right ways to smash the patriarchy in Bollywood.

Interestingly, in a series of tweets, Sona's suggestions included topics like pay disparity, encouragement of female directors and female playback singers, etc. She tweeted, "Let's do this the right way dear #Bollywood & #India cus the rest is mostly hot air. 1) Pay your top actresses the same as your top actors.2) Write enough worthy roles 3) Film them ‘solo songs' to make them larger than life? (No, item numbers don't count). 4) Speak up (at least once?) about ur superstar of ages; a poster boy of toxic masculinity, a bully, serial abuser of women's rights. Instead directors, producers, writers scramble to create more virtue signalling films for him? Actresses bend backwards to Glowing starin them. #SmashThePatriarchy."

In another tweet, Sona spoke about having more of female cinematographers and promoting female singers. "5) B more inclusive in ur choices of film technicians. Don't assume a female DOP cannot shoot a big budget film cus she's not ‘strong' enough?! Some of the best films in the west are shot by women! My fav; Ellen Kuras. Movie camera Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind. 6) Worry & do something about the horrendous statistics of only 8/9 songs out of the 100 released by you having a female singer in #Bollywood. The solo female songs always reprise versions, never to be promoted. The duets having us in chorus only? #SmashThePatriarchy #India."

To note, while Sona has been the one actively speaking about the #MeToo movement, she spoke about none of the celebs speaking about the inconvenient truths. "Be ashamed of the systemic-institutional sexism, misogyny & lopsided power structure in the industry where NOT ONE lead actress or actor spoke up about the inconvenient truths in the #MeToo movement. Almost everyone looked the other way," she added.

Furthermore, Sona lauded for supporting women directors as a producer. She also emphasised about stop casting 50 plus actors in romantic angles and insisting casting older actresses for older women's roles. "8) Trust women directors (not just the ones from the film families) with bigger production budgets. They are less likely to blow it up on wasteful ego-driven choices2.Financing a woman driven project is difficult as hell. Kudos to producer @AnushkaSharma for backing women directors 9) Also stop casting 50 plus Male ‘heroes' in romantic angles with women half their age... the list is endless really #Bollywood. #SmashThePatriarchy #India 10) Cast older actresses for older women's roles at least? Also, why should lead actresses be pushed to retirement & oblivion in their mid 30's while men carry on endlessly ??"

