  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sona Mohapatra shocked by Taapsee Pannu's 'biggest feminist' remark for Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha chimes in

Singer Sona Mohapatra, in a series of more than 8 tweets, has shared her point of view and experiences of working with Anurag Kasjyap who has been accused of sexual misconduct by Payal Ghosh.
32006 reads Mumbai
Sona Mohapatra shocked by Taapsee Pannu's 'biggest feminist' remark for Anurag Kashyap.Sona Mohapatra shocked by Taapsee Pannu's 'biggest feminist' remark for Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha chimes in.
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sona Mohapatra who has championed the Me Too movement in India since it made waves in the country has now shared her thoughts on sexual misconduct allegations levelled against Anurag Kashyap. The singer, in a series of more than 8 tweets, has shared her point of view and experiences of working with Anurag. Sona also revealed she was shocked with Taapsee Pannu calling the filmmaker 'biggest feminist'. 

Taking to Twitter, Sona began by saying, "asked by many for a pov having been at the forefront of @IndiaMeToo .Finally saw the video of Ms Payal Ghosh. I stand by her right to tell the world her experience & truth. Maligning other women publicly in the bargain basis heresay, in bad taste & wrong. (1)." 

She went on, "also read the statement made by Ms Tapsee Pannu about Anurag Kashyap being the ‘biggest feminist’ she knew & I honestly buckled over gobsmacked. Shows how little she knows. Anyone would see otherwise if you just watched his films & his portrayal of women. Having said that.. (2)." 

Speaking about her experience of working with Anurag, she said, "The #MeToo movement is 1 where someone speaks their truth, in this case Payal is telling her story & for 100’s to be asking me about this has been a harrowing. I’ve worked with Anurag Kashyap. Haven’t experienced anything. Can’t make up a story to please the mob & sorry (not). (3)" Adding, "AK’s public defence of Tarun Tejpal always made me squirm. Spoke ignorantly,no clue about the lopsided power structure in workplaces! A W.I.P in such matters, possibly evolving as a human like other entitled men at best.’Biggest Feminist’, Not. Guilty? Should be investigated .(4)" 

Sona also took a dig at actresses who have supported Anurag in this matter. "Forget about joining a movement like #Metoo, that didn’t happen but not one Veteran,young Turk,Queen or Princess from Bollywood expressed any solidarity for the few of us who fought lone, punishing battles.Interesting to see the opposite. Actresses for AK..Tells you a lot. (8)" she tweeted adding that 'Queen' refers to Kangana Ranaut.  

Replying to Sona, Richa Chadha chimed in and put her opinion across. She said, "TY Sona,I fully support Ms.Ghosh’s quest for justice,it’s her right as a woman and as a citizen.Should he be found guilty after an investigation,the courts will take over. But I can’t overlook this vulgar, unwarranted personal attack on me by Ms.Ghosh,so I shall protect my name." 

For the unversed, Richa Chadha filed a complaint against Payal Ghosh for ‘falsely dragging’ her name into allegations of sexual assault against Anurag. Payal had claimed that the filmmaker told her that female actors such as Richa, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi would perform sexual favours for him and he expected the same from her.   

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu on defending Anurag Kashyap amidst #MeToo: If he is found guilty, will break all ties with him

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Today Anurag is a success so many people want to be in his good books . who was he , how was he 2 decades back ?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Tapsee has a lose mouth

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement