Sona Mohapatra shocked by Taapsee Pannu's 'biggest feminist' remark for Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha chimes in

Singer Sona Mohapatra, in a series of more than 8 tweets, has shared her point of view and experiences of working with Anurag Kasjyap who has been accused of sexual misconduct by Payal Ghosh.

Sona Mohapatra who has championed the Me Too movement in India since it made waves in the country has now shared her thoughts on sexual misconduct allegations levelled against Anurag Kashyap. The singer, in a series of more than 8 tweets, has shared her point of view and experiences of working with Anurag. Sona also revealed she was shocked with calling the filmmaker 'biggest feminist'.

Taking to Twitter, Sona began by saying, "asked by many for a pov having been at the forefront of @IndiaMeToo .Finally saw the video of Ms Payal Ghosh. I stand by her right to tell the world her experience & truth. Maligning other women publicly in the bargain basis heresay, in bad taste & wrong. (1)."

She went on, "also read the statement made by Ms Tapsee Pannu about Anurag Kashyap being the ‘biggest feminist’ she knew & I honestly buckled over gobsmacked. Shows how little she knows. Anyone would see otherwise if you just watched his films & his portrayal of women. Having said that.. (2)."

Speaking about her experience of working with Anurag, she said, "The #MeToo movement is 1 where someone speaks their truth, in this case Payal is telling her story & for 100’s to be asking me about this has been a harrowing. I’ve worked with Anurag Kashyap. Haven’t experienced anything. Can’t make up a story to please the mob & sorry (not). (3)" Adding, "AK’s public defence of Tarun Tejpal always made me squirm. Spoke ignorantly,no clue about the lopsided power structure in workplaces! A W.I.P in such matters, possibly evolving as a human like other entitled men at best.’Biggest Feminist’, Not. Guilty? Should be investigated .(4)"

asked by many for a pov having been at the forefront of @IndiaMeToo .Finally saw the video of Ms Payal Ghosh. I stand by her right to tell the world her experience & truth. Maligning other women publicly in the bargain basis heresay, in bad taste & wrong. (1) — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 22, 2020

Sona also took a dig at actresses who have supported Anurag in this matter. "Forget about joining a movement like #Metoo, that didn’t happen but not one Veteran,young Turk,Queen or Princess from Bollywood expressed any solidarity for the few of us who fought lone, punishing battles.Interesting to see the opposite. Actresses for AK..Tells you a lot. (8)" she tweeted adding that 'Queen' refers to .

Replying to Sona, Richa Chadha chimed in and put her opinion across. She said, "TY Sona,I fully support Ms.Ghosh’s quest for justice,it’s her right as a woman and as a citizen.Should he be found guilty after an investigation,the courts will take over. But I can’t overlook this vulgar, unwarranted personal attack on me by Ms.Ghosh,so I shall protect my name."

For the unversed, Richa Chadha filed a complaint against Payal Ghosh for ‘falsely dragging’ her name into allegations of sexual assault against Anurag. Payal had claimed that the filmmaker told her that female actors such as Richa, Mahie Gill and would perform sexual favours for him and he expected the same from her.

TY Sona,I fully support Ms.Ghosh’s quest for justice,it’s her right as a woman and as a citizen.Should he be found guilty after an investigation,the courts will take over.But I can’t overlook this vulgar, unwarranted personal attack on me by Ms.Ghosh,so I shall protect my name. https://t.co/t5FcvugoWv — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 22, 2020

