Sona Mohapatra shuts down Ram Gopal Verma's sexist remarks on women buying liquor

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma suggested that women buying alcohol should not complain about domestic violence. Read on to know how singer Sona Mohapatra schooled him.

Liquor shops across India re-opened on Monday after stying shut for more than 30 days. The result was astonishing as people rushed to the stores to stock up and stand in long queues to buy some alcohol. Among the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media, one image was that of a separate queue for women outside a liquor shop in Bengaluru. While the photo quickly went viral, controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma suggested that women buying alcohol should not complain about domestic violence.

He tweeted, "Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men." The filmmaker's tweet obviously did not go down well with Twitterati and singer Sona Mohapatra slammed him for his misogynistic comment. The singer replied, "Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent."

Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent. https://t.co/5AUcTrAJrZ — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 4, 2020

Replying to Sona's tweet, RGV tried clarifying by saying, "Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state." In return, RGV was schooled by the singer on how domestic violence is largely inflicted upon the female population.

So are u saying that this picture where a few women are standing in line to buy liquor proves otherwise?How so? Statistics show domestic violence,alcohol abuse to be linked & women hold the short end of the stick across the world. Rarely does the woman drink & thrash her partner https://t.co/uyQIHbb9zF — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 5, 2020

Sona's tweet read, "So are u saying that this picture where a few women are standing in line to buy liquor proves otherwise? How so? Statistics show domestic violence,alcohol abuse to be linked & women hold the short end of the stick across the world. Rarely does the woman drink & thrash her partner."

Recently, celebrities like Javed Akhtar and had also raised concerns over the increasing cases of domestic violence in recent times.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×