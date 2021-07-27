Sona Mohapatra slams the ‘Hypocrite’ society for slut shaming women: ‘Raj Kundra blow up cannot be an excuse'

Trouble does not seem to end in ’s husband Raj Kundra’s paradise. The businessman was arrested for creating and producing pornographic content. Raj was presented in court today, and the latest update suggests that his custody will be extended further for the next 14 days. Many celebs have come out in the open to talk on this case. Some have spoken in favour of the businessman, while others have spoken against him. Well, the recent one to speak in this matter is singer Sona Mohapatra.

In a series of tweets, Sona Mohapatra addressed the effects of Raj Kundra’s arrest in the porn racket. Posting videos of herself that appeared to have been taken in a hotel room, with her new track Ek Din (Manhattan Memories) playing in the background, Sona wrote on Twitter, “This video is Self-Directed, with full consent, zero exploitation or human trafficking involved. So moral custodian’s of #India do ponder about such matters in the current #hot #trending topic. ‘Ek Din-Manhattan Memories’ to celebrate my EQUAL billboard in Times Square NYC.”

With the next clip Sona Mohapatra posted on her Twitter, she wrote, “Nothing showcases the #hypocrisy, toxicity of society more than when #porn related news ends up giving people the license to #slutshame every #woman in the public domain? I directed these videos as an artistic reaction. Freewill, Consent VS Exploitation/Trafficking! #India #LetsTalk.”

Sharing the third video, Sona wrote that it is unacceptable for trolls to target everyone from Bollywood on the basis of Raj’s arrest in a porn case. “The #RajKundra blow-up cannot be an excuse to throw lewd comments into our timelines & say things like, you are from #Bollywood & all of you are the same or other s**t. No one has a right to shame,touch or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? #India #LetsTalk,” she wrote.

In an Instagram post, Sona Mohapatra wrote a lengthier note on how, after news of the porn case, many were stigmatising ‘women in the public domain, especially in the entertainment industry. “Women, please celebrate your bodies like I do! Big, small, fat, thin or any other way, we are glorious. No one has a right to shame us or touch us or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? Should. Isn’t. Just isn’t. Doesn’t enter the knuckle heads of too many people who live in our world, men & women included,” a part of her post read.

