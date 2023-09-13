Sona Mohapatra slams lip-syncing; sparks debate on song credits with Kusha Kapila

Sona Mohapatra is one of the most talented singers we’ve had in the industry. Her husky yet striking voice differentiates her from the rest. The remarkable singer has lent her voice to various superhit tracks such as Jiyaa Laage Na, Ambarsariya, Naina, Dil Aaj Kal, and many others. Apart from her voice, the singer can often be seen hitting the headlines for her unfiltered views. She is fearless and unabashed when it comes to putting her point across. The singer is quite active on social media, where she enjoys quite a fan following and uses it as a medium to put across her opinions. Recently, Sona shared a post in which she took a dig at actors posting lip-sync videos on social media.

Sona Mohapatra shared a post slamming actors who lip-sync on social media

Today, on September 13, singer Sona Mohaptra shared a post as she took an indirect dig at actors posting lip-sync videos on social media. The post was titled, ‘Random rant alert’ which further reads, “I bump into famous ‘actors’ and ‘actresses’ lip-syncing to other people’s voices saying ‘inane', ‘funny’ lines on social media. Is this creativity or talent of any kind for industry professionals who should be setting slightly higher bars? One-off is still understandable but to make this your regular content strategy? Can you imagine a successful singer lip-syncing to other people's songs on their reels for example? Of course, the janta (public) so happy to give them thousands of likes for this mediocrity is another rant for another first day of periods day.” The post was captioned, ‘cringe.’ Have a look:

Sona Mohapatra pointed out Kusha Kapila for song credits

Notably, Sona shared the post hours after pointing out content-creator and actress, Kusha Kapila in her latest post reminding her about the song credits. In the post shared, Kusha can be seen dancing with Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi on their latest released track, Haanji from the movie, Thank You For Coming. Check out the post here:

Sona had commented, “Be nice if you credited the artist whose gaana (song) you are vibing to girls. Even your song posts for your new release never bother about such although you have a hundred hashtags of everyone who has nothing to do with the music.” Kusha after adding the song credits replied to the singer, “@sonamohapatra have updated Sona! I was just ensuring all tags were correct hence did it a minute or two after upload. Sorry, slightly overwhelmed here but credit’s never going to be missed here.”

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill have fun as they groove to party anthem Haanji from Thank You For Coming; WATCH