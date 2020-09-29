Sona Mohapatra slams Rangoli Chandel post her 'junk' comment; Says 'My sisters don't speak or troll for me'

Sona Mohapatra's ongoing war of words with Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel continues on Twitter. Here's what the singer has said in her latest tweets.

recently took a jibe at after the latter reacted to Sunil Gavaskar’s remark on her. Though the actress condemned the remark, she also took a dig at Sharma and called it selective feminism. That did not go well with Sona Mohapatra who shared a few tweets on the Manikarnika actress. She further informed netizens that Kangana has blocked her. The latter’s sister Rangoli Chandel then shared a post on Instagram while reacting to the same.

She then stated that Kangana Ranaut responds to those trolls who stimulate her intellectually and emotionally. Chandel further called Mohapatra ‘below average junk.’ The latter has replied to the same on Twitter. She writes, “Hahaha..the sister of the flag-bearer of the fight against what? Not nepotism for sure. My sisters don’t speak for me or troll for me, I have two. Also, Kangana might be impressing the mediocre with her messiah avatar, not me, surely not any basic intellect, forget intellectual.”

Check out her tweet below:

Hahaha..the sister of the flag-bearer of the fight against what?Not nepotism for sure. My sisters don’t speak for me or troll for me,I have two.Also, Kangana might be impressing the mediocre with her messiah avatar, not me, surely not any basic intellect, forget intellectual. pic.twitter.com/RSyfLKY0Ch — Sona Mohapatra (sonamohapatra) September 28, 2020

Sona Mohapatra further cited the reason behind her issues with the Queen actress – opportunistic feminism and using the star system to grab other people’s credits. She then also mentions the reason behind Kangana Ranaut blocking her on Twitter. The Ambarsariya singer takes a jibe at the online trolls in her next tweet. She further stated that she dealt with abusive en-masse when she called out and others. Mohapatra then says that neither the actors nor the trolls scare or impress her. She quotes, “They are actors. Not Messiahs.”

Check out the tweets below:

Not so. Blocked me after seeing my 45 min interview with @BDUTT a couple of days ago. Barely spoke about her for 2 mins & only when pushed https://t.co/IXADAIvSv8 issue’s with her? 1)Opportunistic feminism; name calling. 2)Mis-using the star system to grab other people’s credits. https://t.co/xPw9JMPXMe — Sona Mohapatra (sonamohapatra) September 28, 2020

Also, dear trolls writing in to defend your Bollywood idol, Ms Ranaut, please note. I’ve dealt with your abusive lot en-masse when I called out Salman Khan & other https://t.co/Sts7gyP05y you don’t worry, scare or impress me.Nor do most actors.They are actors. Not messiahs. — Sona Mohapatra (sonamohapatra) September 28, 2020

