  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sona Mohapatra slams Rangoli Chandel post her 'junk' comment; Says 'My sisters don't speak or troll for me'

Sona Mohapatra's ongoing war of words with Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel continues on Twitter. Here's what the singer has said in her latest tweets.
3447 reads Mumbai
Sona Mohapatra reacts to Rangoli Chandel's commentSona Mohapatra slams Rangoli Chandel post her 'junk' comment; Says 'My sisters don't speak or troll for me'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut recently took a jibe at Anushka Sharma after the latter reacted to Sunil Gavaskar’s remark on her. Though the actress condemned the remark, she also took a dig at Sharma and called it selective feminism. That did not go well with Sona Mohapatra who shared a few tweets on the Manikarnika actress. She further informed netizens that Kangana has blocked her. The latter’s sister Rangoli Chandel then shared a post on Instagram while reacting to the same.

She then stated that Kangana Ranaut responds to those trolls who stimulate her intellectually and emotionally. Chandel further called Mohapatra ‘below average junk.’ The latter has replied to the same on Twitter. She writes, “Hahaha..the sister of the flag-bearer of the fight against what? Not nepotism for sure. My sisters don’t speak for me or troll for me, I have two. Also, Kangana might be impressing the mediocre with her messiah avatar, not me, surely not any basic intellect, forget intellectual.”

Check out her tweet below:

Sona Mohapatra further cited the reason behind her issues with the Queen actress – opportunistic feminism and using the star system to grab other people’s credits. She then also mentions the reason behind Kangana Ranaut blocking her on Twitter. The Ambarsariya singer takes a jibe at the online trolls in her next tweet. She further stated that she dealt with abusive en-masse when she called out Salman Khan and others. Mohapatra then says that neither the actors nor the trolls scare or impress her. She quotes, “They are actors. Not Messiahs.”

Check out the tweets below: 

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel reacts to Kangana Ranaut blocking Sona Mohapatra: She can’t stand below average junk

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement