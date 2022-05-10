Sona Mohapatra slams trolls who bashed Ira Khan’s bikini look: Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrated her birthday recently. She seemed to have had a pool birthday bash and we got to see some lovely pictures of her chilling with her friends and BF Nupur Shikhare. In fact, certain pictures of Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and Azad too went viral. Well, Ira in these pictures could be seen wearing a bikini and this did not seem to have gone down well with the netizens who trolled her for the choice of attire on her birthday. But, singer Sona Mohapatra, took a firm stand against the trolls.

Sona took to her Instagram handle to share a long note and wrote, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India." The moment she shared this, several fans took to the comments section to support her and Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. One fan wrote, “People didn't realise it's a pool party... Thats an appropriate attire for a pool party..... Everyone was wearing enough clothes to enjoy the water...” The other fan wrote, “I really appreciate your openness and their freedom and choices of enjoying life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is an official Hindi remake of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.