Sona Mohapatra slams a Twitter user for making an obscene comment on her father's picture

Sona Mohapatra has been an ardent supporter of the #MeToo movement in India. She also hits back at those who target her at times.

Sona Mohapatra does not shy away from voicing out her opinions and multiple instances prove the same. The singer has recently made headlines again after having bashed a Twitter user of an obscene comment. It so happened that the Ambarsariya fame star had shared a picture of her father Dilip Mohapatra on Twitter who was an Indian navy veteran. He can be seen wearing all the medals of the 1971 war in the old black and white picture.

However, this did not stop a netizen from taking a jibe at the singer. She wrote, “I hope he is not a rapist, because u find all men ‘rapists’.” This caught the attention of Sona Mohapatra who was quick to reply to the same. In response, she also slammed the Twitter user and wrote, “This ‘proud Indian’ (jingoistic not patriotic) MRA is happy to put: 1) Words in my mouth that I have never uttered, believed. Unlike her, I have healthy loving relationships with men & don’t need to suck up to them to endear myself. 2) Tag my Naval war veteran father in this manner.”

Check out the tweets below:

My Papa, dilipmo wearing the medals of the 1971 war here, Indian Navy. https://t.co/8SqbvOxqHV pic.twitter.com/pC8sXEBkeJ — Sona Mohapatra (sonamohapatra) December 16, 2020

This “proud Indian” (jingoistic not patriotic) MRA is happy to put:

1)Words in my mouth that I have never uttered,believed. Unlike her, I have healthy loving relationships with men & don’t need to suck up to them to endear myself.2)Tag my Naval war veteran father in this manner https://t.co/hnhdk4uKAb — Sona Mohapatra (sonamohapatra) December 17, 2020

As we can see, the user has deleted her tweet now. A few weeks ago, the singer lashed out at yet another netizen who trolled her on social media. It so happened that the user asked her the reason behind showing off her cleavage in photoshoots. This definitely did not go well with her post which she gave that user including many others a savage reply. Mohapatra has been a strong supporter of the #MeToo movement in the past few years. In fact, she also accused Kailash Kher and Anu Malik of sexual harassment.

Credits :Sona Mohapatra Twitter

