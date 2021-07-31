Sona Mohapatra on slut shaming post Raj Kundra's arrest: Slandering us baselessly simply won’t be tolerated

Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra in a series of tweets lashed out against slut-shaming of women who work in the film industry post Raj Kundra’s arrest in the alleged pornography-related case. In a chat with ETimes Sona said, “They assume that every woman in the industry is a debauched harlot who cannot wait to sleep around to get her share of fame.”

In one of the tweets, she had written, “The #RajKundra blow-up cannot be an excuse to throw lewd comments into our timelines & say things like, you are from #Bollywood & all of you are the same or other s**t. No one has a right to shame,touch or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? #India #LetsTalk.”

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sona spoke about the slut-shaming of women post Raj Kundra arrest and said, “Let me assure everyone that this is the exception to the norm. While there always will be shady operators in every industry, some more high profile than others, most of us in the entertainment industry are hard-working, ethical professionals who’ve invested our lives in honing our craft. Slandering us baselessly simply won’t be tolerated. As women, we will express ourselves and push back against the conservatism of every kind.”

Further adding to it Sona said, “I started seeing comments on my timeline even before I put out this video with slurs indicating all women from ‘Bollywood’ have loose character etc Thankfully we have filters now on our social media to delete or hide such toxic comments. Yet while I did turn those filters on, the comments inspired me to make these series of short videos to send out a strong message of empowerment.”

