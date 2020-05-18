Sona Mohapatra takes a jibe at Salman Khan by giving reference to Faizal Siddiqui's controversial TikTok video

Sona Mohapatra has taken a jibe at Salman Khan by giving a reference to TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui's controversial video in which he has been accused of allegedly promoting violence against women. Check out her tweet.

The YouTube vs TikTok controversy that has been going on since the past few days is now known to everyone. Popular Indian Youtuber Carry Minati had roasted a TikTok user Amir Siddiqui in a video that went viral on the internet. However, the video was pulled down on grounds of violating terms of service thereby creating an uproar on social media. Right now, the issue has escalated further when a video of Faizal Siddique, Amir’s brother suddenly went viral.

Faizal has been accused of allegedly promoting acid attacks on women in the disturbing video. A lot of Twitter users have condemned this and taken a jibe at him for the same. One of them has shared yet another video in which he is seen allegedly raising a hand at a woman for rejecting his romantic advances. Singer Sona Mohapatra has now taken an indirect jibe at by giving reference to this TikTok video. Here’s how she responds to the user's tweet, “Nothing before & after the ‘spliced’ video u were defending of this guy cd justify it. Demeaning women is normalised in our culture. We grew up with stories of Salman Khan, breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public, yet the country’s biggest star? Needs to stop.”

Check out her tweet below:

Dear aaliznat ,nothing before & after the ‘spliced’ video u were defending of this guy cd justify it.Demeaning women is normalised in our culture.We grew up with stories of SalmanKhan,breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public,yet the country’s biggest star?Needs to stop https://t.co/poZ1VJrhrF — ShutUpSona (sonamohapatra) May 18, 2020

As for Faizal Siddiqui, an FIR has been filed against him by an advocate at Uttar Pradesh for the disturbing video that has now gone viral everywhere. The National Commission for Woman (NCW) has also written to Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, DGP Maharashtra for taking action against Siddiqui for promoting a grievous crime on a social media platform.

