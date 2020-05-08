Sonakshi Sinha and her doggo's playtime PHOTO is sure to win over the hearts of pet lovers

Sonakshi Sinha has recently shared an adorable picture with her pet dog on Instagram. Check it out.

is currently enjoying her quarantine break with her near and dear ones amidst the indefinite lockdown period that has been imposed across the country. She has been spending most of the time with her furry friends at home the glimpses of which have been frequently shared on social media too. Everyone knows that the Dabangg 3 actress is an ardent animal lover and has always urged the masses to show some love and care towards them.

A few days back, she had called out those people who had abandoned their pets amidst the Coronavirus scare. Today, Sonakshi has shared an adorable picture with her pet dog on Instagram which is sure to win over everyone’s hearts. The actress is seen happily playing with her furry companion on the terrace of their house. Clad in a white t-shirt and black faux leather leggings, Sonakshi seems to be in a content mood while playing with ‘Gabru.’ Here’s what she has written in her post, ‘Playtime with Gabruuuuuuu (the most annoying creature on earth but he’s mine and I love him.’

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 co-starring and Saiee Manjrekar that was released in 2019. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India which also features , Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash, Sharad Kelkar and others in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

