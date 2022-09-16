Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal can't stop smiling in new PIC; Varun Sharma calls them ‘blockbuster jodi’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal began their Bollywood journeys through Salman Khan’s ventures. While Sonakshi made her debut in the industry with the 2010 film, Dabangg opposite Salman, Zaheer also starred in Salman’s 2019 production movie, Notebook. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been linked up with each other for several years. It was allegedly at a party hosted by Salman Khan, where both Zaheer and Sonakshi met. The duo also engages in social media PDA with each other. Often, the two are seen hanging out in Mumbai together.

On Thursday, Sonakshi and Zaheer stepped out in the city for a dinner date at a plush restaurant in Mumbai. Varun Sharma also joined the duo and shared a candid photo of Sonakshi and Zaheer where they can be seen smiling and looking at each other. Sharing the picture, the Fukrey actor wrote, "Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi." Sonakshi and Zaheer are yet to confirm their relationship. In the photo, the actress looked stunning as she wore a white bodycon dress and paired it with a white blazer, while Zaheer looked dapper in a black and white shirt.