Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to host Haldi ceremony on June 20? Here’s what we know

After teasing their fans with love-filled messages and cute selfies on social media, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are rumored to get into matrimony in the next couple of days. The couple is currently busy celebrating their bachelors with their friends and have decided to stay mum about their impending wedding.

However, several celebs have confirmed getting their wedding invite. A recent report also suggested that a Haldi ceremony is on the cards too. Read on for more details!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to host Haldi ceremony on June 20

As Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are inching towards their impending marriage on June 23, new updates have left their fans excited. After the invitation card, venue, and guest list got leaked, an unnamed source told Hindustan Times that the couple is expected to host their Haldi ceremony on June 20.

The publication quoted the informant saying, “The haldi function will happen at Sonakshi’s new home in Bandra that she bought recently after leaving her parents’ house. It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that’s why they opted for Sona’s house as the venue.”

The source also added that ever since they started planning their wedding, they were sure about keeping it close-knit and concluding it with a lavish soiree. “Of course, they want to celebrate their happiness with their industry friends, so the reception will be big,” the source adds.

Sonakshi Sinha to ditch yellows and pinks for Haldi

The Double XL actress has also decided to ditch yellows and pinks for the Haldi and will be taking the unconventional route. It’s worth mentioning that the soon-to-be-married couple wants to keep the event intimate and private. Hence, they have trimmed the guest list and decided to host the celebration in Mumbai itself in the presence of their near and dear ones.

For those unaware, the couple has narrowed down on Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant as the venue for their wedding. While they have stated in the invite that ‘the rumors were true’, they have also requested the guests to stay away from wearing red at the event.

