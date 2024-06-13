Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding invite gets leaked; confirms dating for last 7 years: 'Rumors were true'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly tying the knot on June 23. No matter how much the duo try to keep it a hush-hush affair, the task seems to be a difficult one indeed. Amidst their wedding rumors, the wedding invite of the couple has gone viral on the internet that includes a sweet audio message from the soon-to-be-married couple.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked

A wedding invite of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal has taken the internet by storm. A mushy photograph of the couple amidst the snow-capped mountains grabs attention. The text of the leaked invite reads, “We’re making it official! (Finally)” They also clarified that the ‘rumors were true!’ Speaking of the venue, the party will take place at Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian at the top in Mumbai. The dress code for the evening is ‘formal and festive’ and warned the guests to not wear red.

One can also hear an audio QR code message for their friends stating, “To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos friends and family who managed to land on this page, hi,” the note begins with Sonakshi greeting the invitees.

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal say 'rumors were true' confirming their relationship

“For the last seven years that we have been together, all the love, joy, laughter, and many, many adventures has led us to this very moment,” Zaheer continues. “The moment where go from being each other’s rumored girlfriend and boyfriend,” says Sonakshi, before Zaheer adds, “To being each other’s definite and official husband and wife.” “Finally! This celebration would not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there,” the couple concludes the message.

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to her wedding speculations

While speaking to iDiva recently, Sonakshi Sinha was queried about her wedding speculations with Zaheer Iqbal. In response to this, the actress stated that gets asked about it all the time. But now she is indifferent to all such questions.

She went on to remark that “it’s nobody’s business,” further adding that it is her choice and she wonders why people are ‘concerned’ about it. The actress remarked that she has often been asked about her wedding more than her parents which she finds ‘funny’ but now she has become habitual of these questions.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have worked together on Double XL.

