Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video Blockbuster with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal; Asks ‘tayyar ho?’
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have announced their upcoming music video. Read on to know more.
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been hitting the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer Iqbal. While the two have remained tight-lipped about it, speculations are going around that Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for quite some now. Not only are they often spotted together, but they also engage in social media banter that leaves fans curious about their relationship status. Yesterday, a picture of Sonakshi and Zaheer had gone viral on Instagram. Varun Sharma shared a picture of them on his Instagram stories and called them a ‘blockbuster Jodi.’ Now, a day later, Sonakshi and Zaheer have announced their upcoming music video titled ‘Blockbuster’.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took to their Instagram handles and posted a short teaser of their upcoming music video Blockbuster. The song has been sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur, and the music video will star both the actors. The lyrics have been penned by Vibhas and Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay. The music video will release on 23rd September 2022. Sharing the teaser, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “BLOCKBUSTER =coming soon… tayyar ho????” Check it out below.
While there aren’t a lot of details yet, a report in India Today claimed that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have decided to go public with their relationship and that they will confirm their relationship with their upcoming music video.
Meanwhile, on Sonakshi’s birthday in June, Zaheer shared a video of the actress and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz... Thank You for not killing me.. I Love You .. Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other."
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will also share screen space in the film Double XL. It also stars Huma Qureshi. Helmed by Satram Ramani, the film is expected to release this year.
