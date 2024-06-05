Sonakshi Sinha beams with joy as dad Shatrughan Sinha wins again from Asansol in Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘That victorious smile’

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha emerged victorious once again from the Asansol constituency in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Celebrating her father's political win, actor Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to give a shoutout to the people of Asansol and congratulate her dad on his victory. Scroll down to read more!

Sonakshi Sinha congratulates das Shatrughan Sinha on Lok Sabha Polls win

Taking to Instagram stories, Sonakshi Sinha shared a smiling photo of dad Shatrughan Sinha as he registered a massive win once again from Asansol in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Sonakshi expressed her excitement and congratulated dad by writing, 'That victorious smile’

Have a look at the picture here:

Sonakshi Sinha on the work front

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress is currently basking under the success of her show. The show earned critical acclaim from fans and critics for its storyline, narrative, and plot. The show delves into the lives of courtesans against the backdrop of pre-independent India, exploring themes of revenge, power dynamics, love, and freedom. The series boasts an ensemble cast of esteemed actresses such as Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. They are joined by Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Shruti Sharma, Indresh Malik, Jason Shah, and others in pivotal roles.

Heeramandi Season 2 announced

On June 3, Bhansali Productions and Netflix India shared a collaborative post featuring an announcement video. This video juxtaposed several iconic dialogues and beloved songs from the series. In the video, a large group of girls can be seen performing at Carter Road in Mumbai to a medley of songs from the series.

Dressed in sparkling Anarkalis and ghungroos, embodying the essence of the series, the dancers delivered the exciting news about Heeramandi’s Season 2, while onlookers cheered enthusiastically. Heeramandi season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

