Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: When Heeramandi star revealed she sees Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji as her role models

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most loved and adored actresses in B-town. The Dabangg actor is celebrating another year of beauty and wisdom on June 2, 2024. Sinha, who made her debut alongside Salman Khan in 2010, has since carved a niche for herself and never looked back. As she celebrates her birthday today, she revealed who she looks up to as perfect role models.

When Sonakshi Sinha talked about perfect role models

In an old chat with Anupama Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha was asked whose career she would like to emulate and who serves as a role model for her. To which, Sonakshi responded by saying, "In terms of movie choices and the way their careers panned out eventually, I think Rani Mukherji and Kareena Kapoor are very good role models to have."

She further explained, "Because they’ve survived for so long. It’s not easy in this industry. The kind of variations they’ve shown in their roles and the types of films they’ve done is commendable. Also, in terms of talent and acting, Vidya Balan – she’s amazing onscreen."

Sonakshi Sinha on the work front

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress won the hearts of her fans and critical acclaim for her role in the show. The show delves into the lives of courtesans against the backdrop of pre-independent India, exploring themes of revenge, power dynamics, love, and freedom. The series boasts an ensemble cast of esteemed actresses such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. They are joined by Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Shruti Sharma, Indresh Malik, Jason Shah, and others in pivotal roles.

Her upcoming projects include Aditya Sarpotdar’s Kakuda, a horror comedy produced by Ronnie Screwvala, which stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in prominent roles. Additionally, she will also be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

