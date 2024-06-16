Sonakshi Sinha bonds with soon-to-be husband Zaheer Iqbal's family ahead of their wedding; see VIRAL pic

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been taking social media by storm with their alleged wedding news. The couple is reportedly set to tie the nuptial knot on June 23 in the presence of their close friends and family.

Today, the entire nation is immersed in the Father’s Day celebrations. Thus, on the special occasion, the actress seems to have rejoiced in an eventful Sunday with Zaheer Iqbal's family.

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys her Sunday with Zaheer Iqbal's family ahead of their wedding

Today, on June 16, a while back, Zaheer Iqbal’s sister Sanam Ratansi took to her Instagram stories and dropped a monochromatic picture with her father to wish him on Father’s Day. The following story featured the soon-to-be bride Sonakshi Sinha posing with Zaheer’s parents and his sister Sanam Ratansi in a happy, perfect family picture.

In the photo, the Heeramandi actress was seen wearing a bright co-ordinated suit, while her beau was seen in a white t-shirt paired with printed track pants. The entire Iqbal family was seen striking bright smiles for the camera as they posed with the soon-to-be bride. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Sanam dropped a red-heart GIF alongside.

Minutes after the picture was shared, it went viral all over the internet.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist. She styled most of the stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's viral wedding invitation

It was just a couple of days back that the wedding invitation of Sonakshi and Zaheer surfaced on the internet. The viral invitation revealed that their impending wedding function will take place at Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant, Bastian, in Mumbai. The dress code for the evening is suggested to be ‘formal and festive,’ and the invite warned guests not to wear red.

Expected guests at the wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

According to a News 18 report, the special day of lovebirds will witness the gracious presence of the likes of Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma. The report mentioned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others have also been sent wedding cards.

If the report is to be held as true, Sonakshi’s Dabangg co-star Salman Khan has also been extended an invitation. However, it is still unclear if he can make it considering he will be busy shooting for Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna.

