Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai: Report

Sonakshi Sinha is on cloud nine following the success of her last release, Dahaad. The crime thriller series also starred Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. Her role as a sub-inspector, Anjali Bhatt received rave reviews from the audience. Riding high on the professional front, the actress has reportedly purchased an apartment in a premium residential tower in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb.

Sonakshi Sinha acquires a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb

According to a report published in The Economic Times, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has recently acquired an apartment in a premium residential tower in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb. The purchase has been made at a whooping price of Rs. 11 crore. The apartment is spread over nearly 2,430 sq ft and is on the 26th floor of the standalone tower 81 Aureate on KC Road near Bandra Reclamation.

The report further suggests that the Dabangg actress has purchased the apartment directly from developer Pyramid Developers and Ultra Lifespaces. A stamp duty worth Rs 55 lakh was paid for the registration of the deal which took place on August 29, showed the documents accessed through Zapkey.com.

This is the second apartment bought by the R..Rajkumar actress in this residential tower. Earlier, she had purchased another house spread over 4,632 sq ft on the 16th floor of the tower for Rs 14 crore in March 2020. She had purchased that apartment too directly from the developer Pyramid Developers and Ultra Lifespaces.

Notably, just a few days back it was reported that the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have also acquired office spaces in a high-end luxury property. While megastar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased four offices spread over nearly 8,400 sq ft in a commercial project in Oshiwara locality of Mumbai’s Andheri suburb for nearly Rs. 29 crores, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan along with her mother, Amrita Singh has also bought properties in the tower.

Kartik has acquired the office which is spread across nearly 2,100 sq ft for Rs 10 crores. Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, on the other hand, have together bought a similar size of office for Rs. 9 crore as per the documents accessed through FloorTap.com.

Sonakshi Sinha on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda. She will also be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book Of Darkness, co-starring Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

