Sonakshi Sinha calls reports of non-bailable warrant issued against her ‘Harassment Charade’

Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday dismissed the reports of a non-bailable warrant against her and also issued an official statement after her name surfaced in an alleged fraud case. The report claims that the actress had charged a huge amount of money for attending an event, but failed to attend it, following which the event organiser asked for their money back. Reacting on the same, Sonakshi has called the allegations baseless and fake.

Sonakshi took to her official Instagram and wrote, “There have been rumours of a non bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual's agenda to gain publicity. This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which i have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade. This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court.”

She further writes, “This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and i can assure you there are no warrants issued against me."

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

