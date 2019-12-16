Sonakshi Sinha CONFIRMS she won't work with Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu for her next project

There were recent reports going around that Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt are in talks with Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu for their upcoming film.

There were recent reports going around that and Sanjay Dutt are in talks with Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu for their upcoming film. However, the Mission Mangal actress has dismissed all the rumors and put an end to all the speculations. She tweeted, "There are some reports of me being roped in a film helmed by Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. I'd just like to clarify that this isn't true, and I'll be making an announcement of my next project very very soon!"

There are some reports of me being roped in a film helmed by Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. I'd just like to clarify that this isn't true, and I'll be making an announcement of my next project very very soon! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 16, 2019

Talking about Dabangg 3, it is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The movie also stars Kichcha Sudeep as an antagonist and Saiee Manjrekar. The story is set in the state of Madhya Pradesh. It is slated to release on 20th December 2019. Besides this, Sonakshi will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India which is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by T-Series, FFilms and Select Media Holdings. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk. It is scheduled to release on 14th August 2020.

