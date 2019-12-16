Sonakshi Sinha on Dabangg 3 co star Salman Khan: Whatever I learnt about acting is from him, he taught me well

Sonakshi Sinha said that she still takes career advice from Salman but in the end the decision is hers. She is very instinctive and needs to feel good about the character.

is back as Rajjo in 's Dabangg 3. The actress had started her career in the Bollywood industry as Rajjo in Dabangg (2010). Her dialogue"Thappad se darr nahi lagta pyaar se lagta hai" is still one of the famous dialogues. When we talk about Dabangg, two names that come on our mind are Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo. Salman Khan had once said that will be a part of every Dabangg film. On this, the actress said to Mumbai Mirror that it means she did something right and it brings a sense of comfort. Whatever she has learned from acting is from Salman, he taught her well.

She said that she still takes career advice from Salman but in the end the decision is hers. She is very instinctive and needs to feel good about the character. Sonakshi Sinha said that people want bahu like her. She said that she couldn't be luckier, her debut film made her a hit with the audience too. Many tell her they want a bahu like her. It's embarrassing for the actress but she finds it sweet too. She further said that her friends crib that their parents hold Sonakshi as their role model without knowing how she really is. The actress said that she is more like her character Rajjo in Dabangg who is usually docile and only turns fiesty around Chulbul Pandey.

Being called as a lucky mascot and most of her women-oriented film snot doing well at the box office, the Dabangg actress said, "My commercial films gave me the courage to do films that I had to carry on my shoulders. Some films may have not done well as I had expected, but that just goes on to show that the audience has a long way in accepting female protagonists. I will continue to do such films because they are fulfilling and my performances were appreciated.

Directed by Parbhudheva, Dabangg 3 also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. The movie is all set to hit theaters on 20th December 2019.

