Sonakshi Sinha on dating and wedding rumours: Even my parents don’t ask about marriage as much as the public.

While Bollywood stars and their films generate ample excitement among fans, there's an equal amount of interest in their personal lives. From their sartorial choices to food to even their relationships, Bollywood stars and their fans often tend to go into an overdrive. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about how she constantly gets quizzed about her dating life or wedding on social media.

Elaborating on the same, Sonakshi said, "I have always maintained that if I’m being spoken about, I would rather be spoken about for my work (rather than my personal life). But of course, people are curious. They want to know what’s going on in my life and they can speculate all they want. Until I’m not ready to share my life with the world, I won’t do it. I have always been that sort of a person. And that reflects on my social media as well. It reflects in the places I go to, or where I’m seen and where I am not seen. It is very easy for me to balance that out. I will only share with the world what I want to share and nothing else."

While the actress offered clarity on her stance, Sonakshi also admitted that people are more interested in her wedding than her own parents. The actress said, "Even my parents don’t ask me so much about my marriage than the media and the public. Even my parents are not bothered, as much as them”.

On the work front, Sonakshi will soon be making her web debut with a thriller titled Dahaad. She also has a horror comedy Kakuda in the pipeline. "You won’t be disappointed. I think you’ll be very happy to see me playing such characters," the actress told HT.

