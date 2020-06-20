Sonakshi Sinha DEACTIVATES her Twitter account as debate over nepotism boils over

In order to stay away from negativity, today, Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Twitter to announce that she is deactivating her Twitter account; Take a look

After Shashank Khaitan deactivated his Twitter account and Ahuja turned off the comments section from her social media profiles, is the next actor in line to have made the decision to quit Twitter. Yes, Sonakshi, who was very active on social media, has decided to quit Twitter as she penned down her last tweet which read, “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, Im off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out..”

Sharing the same on Instagram, this Dabangg actress captioned the image as, “Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter…” Announcing the same, Sonakshi shared a picture of Amy Poehler showing the peace out sign at an award show. Well, this comes at a time when internet is buzzing with a debate on nepotism after Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, prompting netizens to point towards nepotism as the main reason which lead to his demise as Sushant was never given the due credit that he deserved. From , , and other star kids, a host of actors were trolled on social media for being hypocrites and showing fake concern for Sushant when they clearly made fun of him on various shows

After fans and few celebrities have blamed the industry for Sushant’s suicide, actress took to her social media channels to post a note lashing out at those who alleged that Sushant’s demise was due to nepotism and how others in the industry treated him. “The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity... PLEASE just stop. Your spewing negativity, hate and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really,” wrote the actress.

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's post here as she quits Twitter:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s servant reveals details about his last days; Says ‘He was disturbed from last 10 days’

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×