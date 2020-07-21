  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha drops a stunning throwback pic sporting cat eye sunglasses & Ananya Panday is mighty impressed

Sonakshi Sinha channels her inner diva with a stunning post on Instagram. Take a look at the Bhuj: The Pride of India's actress' photo.
2824 reads Mumbai
News,sonakshi sinha
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sonakshi Sinha is one amongst the promising young actresses from the Bollywood industry who has a massive following on social media. Recently, the Dabangg actress uploaded a stunning picture of herself channeling her inner diva that left Ananya Panday impressed. Though the Dabangg actress recently deactivated her Twitter account and limited the comments on her Instagram profile to avoid trolls, there are certain people who are allowed to comment on her account, and Ananya Panday is one of them. 

Sonakshi’s unmissable picture was captioned, ‘Meow’ to which Ananya Panday replied saying, “Oooooh.” In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a white pantsuit with a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses. Her makeup was on point with her tresses left open. She accessorised her look with some chic jewellery. Apart from posting her stunning looks on social media, Sonakshi has also resorted to posting her artwork and workout videos as well. Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actress who was last seen starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 will soon be seen on screen with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in her forthcoming project. 

Here is Sonakshi Sinha's post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meow

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Recently, she took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from her upcoming film titled, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. In the poster, Sonakshi can be seen in the get-up of a Gujarati woman with a number of traditional tattoos as she fearlessly walks in the midst of chaos and terror. Uploading the picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP!”

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement