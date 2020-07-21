Sonakshi Sinha drops a stunning throwback pic sporting cat eye sunglasses & Ananya Panday is mighty impressed

Sonakshi Sinha channels her inner diva with a stunning post on Instagram. Take a look at the Bhuj: The Pride of India's actress' photo.

is one amongst the promising young actresses from the Bollywood industry who has a massive following on social media. Recently, the Dabangg actress uploaded a stunning picture of herself channeling her inner diva that left Ananya Panday impressed. Though the Dabangg actress recently deactivated her Twitter account and limited the comments on her Instagram profile to avoid trolls, there are certain people who are allowed to comment on her account, and Ananya Panday is one of them.

Sonakshi’s unmissable picture was captioned, ‘Meow’ to which Ananya Panday replied saying, “Oooooh.” In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a white pantsuit with a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses. Her makeup was on point with her tresses left open. She accessorised her look with some chic jewellery. Apart from posting her stunning looks on social media, Sonakshi has also resorted to posting her artwork and workout videos as well. Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actress who was last seen starring opposite in Dabangg 3 will soon be seen on screen with and Sanjay Dutt in her forthcoming project.

Here is 's post:

Recently, she took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from her upcoming film titled, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. In the poster, Sonakshi can be seen in the get-up of a Gujarati woman with a number of traditional tattoos as she fearlessly walks in the midst of chaos and terror. Uploading the picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP!”

Credits :Instagram

