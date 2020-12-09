Sonakshi Sinha, family pose on Shatrughan Sinha's birthday; Cancel celebration due to farmers' protest & COVID

Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to share a perfect family photo on the occasion of dad Shatrughan Sinha’s birthday. Their family collectively decided not to celebrate this year due to the ongoing Farmers protest and COVID 19 pandemic.

2020 has been a tough year due to various reasons. But, primarily due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the year has been a hard one. Today, as the senior star Shatrughan Sinha has turned a year older, he decided with his daughter and family to cancel any celebrations in the light of the COVID 19 pandemic and Farmers protest that is going on in the nation. Sonakshi, on the occasion of her father's birthday, shared a wish for him on her social media with a perfect family photo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi shared a photo in which she could be seen holding onto her dad Shatrughan Sinha's hand on one end and on the end, her mom Poonam Sinha was seen holding the senior star's hand. Sonakshi's brothers Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha could be seen standing on either of the sides as they all smiled and posed for postcard-worthy family photo. With it, Sonakshi wished her dad on social media on his birthday.

Sharing the photo, Sonakshi wrote, "Happy Birthdayyyy Papa!" She also added a heart emoticon to her caption. Along with this, she shared her father's tweet on her Instagram story too where he announced no celebrations this year. Shatrughan Sinha's tweet was, "We are not celebrating keeping in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and in support of our farmers justified and most deserving demands. I thank all of you who have wished me on this special day."

Take a look at Sonakshi's wish for her dad on his birthday:

We are not celebrating keeping in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and in support of our farmers justified and most deserving demands. I thank all of you who have wished me on this special day. pic.twitter.com/VA4kjXl9ZM — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 9, 2020

Wishes have been pouring on social media for the senior star on his birthday. However, it looks like the Sinha's have joined others in solidarity with the farmers' protest and also have cancelled the celebration to the COVID 19 pandemic. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Dabangg 3 with and Saiee Manjrekar. The film managed to impress the masses. Now, she will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India with , Sanjay Dutt.

