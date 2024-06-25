Sonakshi Sinha gets BMW Sedan worth Rs 2 crore from husband Zaheer Iqbal as wedding gift: REPORT

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding reception was a star-studded affair that saw some big names in the industry gracing the red carpet. After tying the knot at a civil ceremony, the couple made their way to the reception venue in Mumbai.

While posing for the paparazzi, the Dabangg actress flaunted the massive solitaire engagement ring. But that’s not the only expensive gift she got from her husband. Reports suggest the bride also got a luxury car from her hubby as a wedding gift. Read on for more details!

Sonakshi Sinha gets a swanky BMW car from husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married under the Special Marriage Act at their Mumbai home. Soon after, the couple changed into their wedding finery and headed to the wedding reception venue on June 23. The newly wedded couple arrived in a luxurious white sedan car. Like a gentleman, the groom also opened the door of the vehicle for his wife.

A report by IANS suggested that the BMW i7 electric sedan car in which the couple drove down to the Mumbai restaurant for their party, was actually gifted to Sona by Zaheer. It was also reported that the swanky new car is worth over Rs 2 crores.

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha drops love-filled images with Zaheer Iqbal from the wedding reception

Earlier today, the elated couple took to Instagram and dropped yet another photo album from their wedding reception hosted at Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant. Before heading for the event, the couple has a cute photo session, and the images are beautiful.

Sharing the carousel, the couple penned, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for (love). If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”

Take a look:

From Salman Khan to Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vidya Balan, Richa Chadha, and Chunky Panday, several big stars from Bollywood attended the couple’s reception.

