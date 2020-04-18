Sonakshi Sinha gives befitting reply to trolls questioning her about Ramayan; Says 'Watch it on Doordashan'

Sonakshi Sinha has recently hit back at trolls targeting her by questioning about Ramayan. Read on to know what she has to say about the same.

was mired in controversy a long time back when she took part in Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and was unable to answer a question related to Ramayan. But the matter sprang up once again after the iconic mythological show helmed by Ramanand Sagar was re-run on Doordarshan amidst the lockdown period. The first dig at the actress was taken by Mukesh Khanna who portrayed the role of Bhishma Pitaman in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat.

The actor said in an interview that the re-run of the shows will help young people like who lack knowledge about the same. With this, the Akira actress became a target of multiple trolls on social media too. But now, she has finally decided to hit back at such trolls. In a recent AMA session with fans, the actress was asked a question related to Ramayan again probably by a troll. Sonakshi was quick to respond and has given a befitting reply to the same. Here’s what she writes, “Lots of you have Ramayan related questions, please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!”

Check out a snapshot of her reply below:

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 co-starring . She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Apart from the actress, the movie also features , Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. It is slated to be released on August 14, 2020.

