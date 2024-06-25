Sonakshi Sinha goes 'kyuuute' as she reacts to her and husband Zaheer Iqbal's fan-made graphic portrait

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married to each other finally on June 23 sending a wave of happiness among fans and loved ones. While the wedding was an intimate one, the industry fans of both joined them at the wedding reception.

After the couple made the wedding announcement, social media was flooded with good wishes from fans and film stars. Now a beautiful fan graphic portrait of Sonakshi & Zaheer has caught the couple's attention and they have given it a thumbs up.

Sonakshi Sinha shares a beautiful art of her and Zaheer

Newly married Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram Stories and shared a beautiful fan art featuring her and Zaheer Iqbal. With a delightful smile on their faces and two tiny hearts popping out in the center, the picture is all about the power of love. Sinha used her film Lootera's much-loved song Sawaar Loon to express her emotions.

Sonakshi wrote, "Kyuuuuuute!!!" as she reshared the post along with a tag to Zaheer and a heart emoji. The new husband reshared the story along with a red heart emoji.

Shatrughan Sinha's showers blessings on Sonakshi & Zaheer

On June 23, Shatrughan Sinha extended his heartfelt wishes to Sonakshi and Zaheer after they got married to each other. An emotional father, Sinha said during a media interaction that every father waits for the moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. "My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe (May their union stay strong forever)."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's work front

Sonakshi and Zaheer have worked together in the 2022 film Double XL which also featured Huma Qureshi in the lead role. They also did a music video titled Blockbuster in the same year. The actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-talked-about web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her performances as Fareedan Jaan received huge accolades from the audience

She is now gearing up for her next release which is an upcoming horror-comedy titled Kakauda. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film will have her alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Zaheer made his debut in Bollywood with the 2019 film Notebook. He was last seen in Aayush Sharma's film Ruslaan.