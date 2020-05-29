Sonakshi Sinha goes on a throwback spree and shares a PHOTO of self flaunting her blonde hair

Sonakshi Sinha has shared a throwback picture of herself back from the time when she had colored her hair blonde. Check it out.

has been quite active on social media of late and has been sharing multiple throwback pictures and videos thereby recalling the good old times before the COVID-19 crisis and indefinite lockdown. Apart from this, the Dabangg 3 actress has also been keeping her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Sonakshi had shared a picture of herself from one of her exotic vacations a few hours back thereby sending her fans into a frenzy.

Now, yet again, the Akira actress has shared a throwback picture in which she is seen flaunting her blonde hair. We all remember the time when Sonakshi colored her hair blond thereby grabbing the limelight. The diva looks stunning in the picture as she is seen clad in a grey spaghetti top. She also wears a beautiful metallic neckpiece that perfectly suits her entire getup. As usual Sonakshi’s makeup game is on point as she opts for nude lip color and eyeliner-rimmed eyes.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the professional front, was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 co-starring , Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles. It was released in 2019 and was declared a blockbuster hit. She will now be seen in the war action-drama titled Bhuj: The Pride of India that also features , Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and others in the lead roles. The movie has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

