Sonakshi Sinha hints at considering an action flick by sharing a BTS video from Force 2; Check it out

is currently on cloud nine as her last release from 2019, Dabangg 3 has been declared a blockbuster hit. And the best part is that the audiences have loved her character as ’s on – screen wife Rajjo just like the previous two installments of Dabangg. Now that we have officially welcomed the New Year 2020, many of Sonakshi’s fans are waiting for the release of her upcoming projects which are scheduled to hit the screens this year.

Sonakshi also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. Recently, the Rowdy Rathore actress has shared a BTS video from the sets of her 2016 movie Force 2 in which she can be seen doing some daring action scenes along with John Abraham. But what has actually caught our attention is when Sonakshi mentions about being eager to do some action scenes soon.

Check out 's latest Instagram post below:

Now, fans have started speculating that the Dabangg 3 actress might be hinting about considering another action flick soon. Well, we will have to wait for some more time to know whether Sonakshi has any such project in her mind. On the work front, she will be next seen in the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India co – starring , Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. The movie has been co – produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. It is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020.

